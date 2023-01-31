Garner emerged as a potential deadline day target for Hartlepool according to reports elsewhere – with League Two rivals Grimsby Town, Tranmere Rovers and Barrow involved, as well as Scottish Premiership side Motherwell.

Motherwell, it’s understood, were seeking a loan option for the former Liverpool youngster whilst Hartlepool’s attempts to bring in an additional striker have been well documented.

But it is Barrow who have won the race for the 24-year-old with a club record transfer fee.

Barrow have competed the signing of Ged Garner from Fleetwood Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

A Barrow club statement read: “After a long day of negotiations, Barrow fought off several League One and League Two clubs to seal Garner’s signature, on a two-and-a-half year deal, with the undisclosed fee being a landmark sum paid by The Bluebirds.”

Barrow boss Pete Wild admitted Garner is a player he has coveted for a number of years before sharing his delight at seeing off competition for the players’ signature.

“Ged is a player that I’ve been trying to sign for around three years,” said Wild.

“Having spoken to Ged, it was nice to hear he had chosen us over many options up and down the country, which hopefully shows the fans that players have a desire to want to sign for our football club.”

Garner’s decision leaves Hartlepool with yet more work to do when it comes to adding to their forward line.

