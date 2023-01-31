Hartlepool United transfer news: Josh Umerah training update amid Burton Albion, Gillingham and Crawley Town interest
Josh Umerah has trained with Hartlepool United as normal this morning, The Mail understands, amid interest from League One for the striker.
Umerah was the subject of an offer from League One side Burton Albion ahead of transfer deadline day having impressed this season with 13 goals in all competitions.
The 25-year-old emerged on the Brewers’ radar after Victor Adeboyejo’s exit for Bolton Wanderers earlier in the transfer window.
Reports elsewhere had suggested that Burton’s bid had been rejected – whilst there had also been interest in Umerah’s services from around League Two.
The Mail, too, understands those bids have been knocked back with Umerah reporting for duty as normal at the club's Maiden Castle training base this morning.
Umerah is likely to remain key to Hartlepool’s battle against relegation over the remainder of the season with manager Keith Curle still hopeful of adding to his squad to aid Umerah in the final hours of the transfer window.
The Mail understands Curle and several of the clubs senior figures, including chairman Raj Singh, remain at the training ground as they plot further deals ahead of the 11pm deadline.
The club have been linked with moves for former Liverpool striker Ged Garner – with four other clubs said to be interested in the Fleetwood Town man, and MK Dons winger Dan Kemp whilst the situation regarding Solihull Moors striker Andrew Dallas is yet to be concluded.
But Hartlepool’s stance on Umerah seems clear and that is something supporters will be pleased to hear having taken to social media to express their views on any potential exit for the striker.
@RobertH61878325: Everyone has a price…
@1908pools: Hands off we need to keep him
@stucath70: He is irreplaceable at the moment, he is our main striker, we would be doomed to national league without him!!
@parko75: In our position we would be crazy to sell,we need more in to help him nevermind sell him
@w_procter18: Hands off he needs to stay
@Greg_Cottey4: Hands off
@Matthew Smith: If he is sold, it will rubber stamp our relegation!
@Phil Gorman: Bit late now! Wouldn’t get a replacement