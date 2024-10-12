Here's how our Pools writer rated the players following Saturday's draw with Brackley - do you agree?
1. Brad Young: 7
Made one excellent save in the first half to deny Morgan Roberts, making himself big and producing a strong low stop when the Welsh attacker was through one-on-one. Got Tom Parkes out of trouble in the second half when he took decisive action to close down and challenge Roberts after the defender's mishit back-pass. Was almost caught in no man's land by Matt Lowe's looping effort but a generally impressive performance. Had it not been for his save to thwart Roberts in the first half, it would have been hard to see Pools getting back into the contest. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Dan Dodds: 6
Lots of promising attacking forays although not a whole host of end product. A couple of defensive lapses, the most notable when he was outmuscled down by the corner flag as Brackley pushed for a second goal. Gave the ball away once or twice but always looked to go forward and add some much-needed impetus to his side's lacklustre display. Two superb defensive interventions; an excellent last-ditch challenge in the first half after Parkes had given the ball away before clearing Matt Lowe's looping effort off the line after the break. A mixed afternoon, but more good than bad. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Luke Waterfall: 4
One of his worst performances in a Pools shirt. The skipper has fond memories of the FA Cup and has reached the quarter-finals twice, but this was an afternoon to forget. Couldn't get to grips with Danny Newton and looked so susceptible to Brackley's balls in-behind. Allowed Scott Pollock to breeze past him on the stroke of half time and was replaced 10 minutes into the second half. Wasteful in possession and struggled against Brackley's impressive forward line. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 5
Almost cost his side on two occasions. Passed the ball straight to Brackley's Matt Lowe in the first half and had Dodds to thank for a last ditch intervention before selling Brad Young short with an undercooked back-pass after the break. Lost count of the number of times he knocked the ball long and out of play, while one rather reckless attempted clearance went over his head and out for a corner. He did produce a number of important defensive interventions and started off a promising attack in the second half, driving out of defence before spreading the ball wide to Joe Grey. Photo: Frank Reid
