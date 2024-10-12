1 . Brad Young: 7

Made one excellent save in the first half to deny Morgan Roberts, making himself big and producing a strong low stop when the Welsh attacker was through one-on-one. Got Tom Parkes out of trouble in the second half when he took decisive action to close down and challenge Roberts after the defender's mishit back-pass. Was almost caught in no man's land by Matt Lowe's looping effort but a generally impressive performance. Had it not been for his save to thwart Roberts in the first half, it would have been hard to see Pools getting back into the contest. Photo: Frank Reid