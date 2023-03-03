Askey has been getting to grips with his new surroundings and his new squad of players this week as he prepares his team for the trip to Prenton Park with three more valuable points up for grabs in Hartlepool’s battle to beat the drop.

The Pools boss was pleased with the character shown by his side in their comeback against Walsall but knows the challenges will only get more difficult over the next few weeks as Hartlepool get set to face the division’s leading teams.

But while the onus will be on Hartlepool to try and accumulate enough points to remain in the Football League, Askey admits there is pressure on their opponents who will be expected to sweep aside Hartlepool.

Hartlepool United face a challenging month of fixtures. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I think the majority of the teams we play now are pushing for promotion so it is going to be a really tough month. But there’s pressures on them to get results as well which can affect players,” Askey told The Mail.

“Hopefully with the rest we’re getting in between games we’re going in fully fit and fresh and that will tell.

“Teams are expected to beat us,” he added.

“When you go into a game and you’re expecting to beat another team it does put pressure on you. Hopefully that works in our favour and teams take us lightly and we can show them what we’re about.”

John Askey takes his Hartlepool United side to face Tranmere Rovers. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

That will start at Prenton Park as Pools look to do what their relegation rivals Crawley Town were unable to do in midweek as they lost the first of their four games in hand over Askey’s side against Tranmere.

Having won one in five, Micky Mellon’s side have now won back-to-back games heading into the meeting with Hartlepool as they look to revive their promotion push with Askey aware of the challenge facing his team.

“It’s always tough going to Tranmere,” said Askey.

“Without tempting fate, it’s always been a good ground for me to go to - hopefully that continues.

“But there’s always a good atmosphere and obviously their results have picked up and they’ll be trying to sneak into the play-offs.

“Micky’s teams are always well organised and he’s been successful as a manager so it will be tough.”

He added: “If we got a result it would be another move forward and a massive boost of confidence to show we can go away from home and win.

“At these times it’s hard to enjoy it, but if we did get a result we’d enjoy it and it would show that we can do it.

“If you can go to places like Tranmere and get a result then it doesn’t matter who you play in the league you can get results.”