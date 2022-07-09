Pools travel to Stokesley Sports Complex to take on non-league side Billingham Synthonia in the first of five more friendlies before the start of the new League Two campaign at the end of the month.

Hartley watched his side fall to defeat in their pre-season opener against Scottish side Hibernian last month as part of the club’s warm weather training camp in Portugal.

But preparations will step up over the next fortnight as Pools face a series of fixtures against varying opponents before heading to Walsall on the opening day of the season.

Hartlepool United will face Sunderland at the Suit Direct Stadium as part of their pre-season preparations. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

After today’s game with the Northern League division two Synners, Pools travel to face Marske United on Tuesday before stepping up to face League One opposition with Lincoln City at the Suit Direct Stadium next weekend.

Hartley’s side wrap up their preparations with two more glamour fixtures as they welcome Championship duo Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland to the Suit Direct Stadium - games which the Pools boss believes his players should enjoy.

“We started with good opposition against Hibs, then we’ve got a couple of non-league clubs and then Lincoln, Blackburn and Sunderland. They’re tough tests for us and they're games we’ll have to work unbelievably hard in,” Hartley told The Mail.

“But they’re games you should enjoy playing in.

“I think in the off-season, supporters just want to get back and watch their team again. They wait all summer.

“The Sunderland game is obviously the big one for us and we should get a good turnout for it.

“But it will be nice being at home. The pitch is looking lovely. The groundsman has done a great job there. They did a lot of work over the summer on it so we’re looking forward to it.”