Hartlepool promotion winner Odusina has been out of favour at Valley Parade having made just seven appearances for the Bantams since joining from Pools last summer.

Odusina failed to reach an agreement over a new contract at the Suit Direct Stadium which led to his exit last summer but the 23-year-old is set to return to the club this weekend having agreed a loan deal with Hartlepool’s next National League opponents, Woking.

Odusina, who was named Hartlepool’s young player of the year for the 2021-22 campaign, was linked with a move back to the North East in January under previous manager Keith Curle.

Curle held talks with the defender before a move broke down.

“I spoke to Timi on a few occasions, I had a lot of conversations with Timi as a matter of fact - I got on quite well with him,” Curle told The Mail.

“Timi was one of the players who sent me a message to say ‘thanks’ but unfortunately the timing wasn’t quite right for himself at this particular time so you’ve got to respect it.”

Odusina’s last appearance for Bradford came in December with the defender yet to feature this season – his only two involvements in Mark Hughes’ squad coming in both of Bradford’s League Cup ties against Accrington Stanley and Wrexham where he was an unused substitute.