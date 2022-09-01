Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United have completed the signing of ex-Leeds United youngster Clarke Oduor on a season-long loan from Barnsley. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Oduor joins Pools for the rest of the season from the League One club in the final minutes of the transfer window as Paul Hartley is finally able to make a breakthrough following a frustrating 48 hours.

The Pools boss had been hopeful of a number of deals before the close of the window before revealing several of those potential agreements had fallen through.

But Hartley’s persistence has finally paid off with the arrival of Oduor.

Oduor joined Barnsley on deadline day in 2019 having progressed through the ranks of Leeds United’s academy.

Oduor becomes the 16th summer signing for Pools and offers an option in a variety of positions.

The 23-year-old has made five appearances for the Reds this season including their 1-0 success over Championship side Middlesbrough in the first round of the League Cup.

Oduor has made over 50 appearances for the Oakwell side after agreeing a four-year deal and scored the goal which helped keep Barnsley in the Championship back in 2020.

“I’m really pleased to bring a number 10 in,” Pools boss Hartley said.

"Clarke can create and be exciting. He’s a different type of player that we’ve been looking for. Left footed as well.

"We’re excited to work with him and I’m sure he will strength the team.”