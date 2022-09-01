How Hartlepool United, Middlesbrough and other EFL clubs could get extra time to complete deadline day deals
EFL clubs could have some extra time in which to seal deals before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.
The window is set to slam shut at 11pm this evening, yet there may be an extra two hours in which to finalise further incomings or outgoings.
As per EFL rules, clubs can be given until 1am to complete the deal - providing that the club have submitted a 'Deal Sheet'.
These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.
The details required on this sheet are fairly basic, including the clubs and player involved plus the fee being paid, if there is one.
Transfer deadline: Everything Hartlepool United manager Paul Hartley had to say with things 'in the balance'
Deal sheets cannot be requested until 9pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 11pm.
Once received and approved, clubs can then be granted permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 1am deadline.