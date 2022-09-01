Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EFL football (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The window is set to slam shut at 11pm this evening, yet there may be an extra two hours in which to finalise further incomings or outgoings.

As per EFL rules, clubs can be given until 1am to complete the deal - providing that the club have submitted a 'Deal Sheet'.

These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.

The details required on this sheet are fairly basic, including the clubs and player involved plus the fee being paid, if there is one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read more

Deal sheets cannot be requested until 9pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 11pm.