Carver became the latest player to leave the Suit Direct Stadium this summer after moving to the National League club for an undisclosed fee.

Carver endured a difficult time with Pools with injuries and the club’s loss of form towards the end of last season after joining the club from National League North side Southport in January.

The 28-year-old was former manager Graeme Lee’s first signing of the January window but leaves just under seven months on.

Marcus Carver has left Hartlepool United to join Scunthorpe United. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI New)

"I've heard about the move for the past couple of weeks and I'm happy to get it over the line now, and am just looking forward to getting started,” Carver told Iron TV.

"Just playing games is what you need. I've always said to any young professional breaking through that playing games is the main thing.

“I've played a lot in the National League North and had a season in the Conference. I'm hoping to bounce back with Scunthorpe this season."

Carver becomes the second player in a week to swap Pools for the Iron after full-back Reagan Ogle completed a free transfer to Glanford Park.

Marcus Carver had a challenging time with Hartlepool United with injuries playing their part. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“Reags has signed too and is another lad who needs game time,” said Carver.

“He's a good, athletic lad and I wish him the best here as well. Hopefully we can both do the best job for Scunthorpe we can.

"The aim is to bounce back into the EFL. I understand the gaffer has a good team here now and it'll take some time for me to break into it, but I'm just looking to work hard and fight for my chances."

Carver, who scored twice for Pools in pre-season last month, also took to social media after completing his switch to the National League suggesting he sees the move as an opportunity to start enjoying his football again after an 18-game spell with Pools came to an end.