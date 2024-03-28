Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grey's 10th goal of the campaign, a well-taken finish from a tight angle, was the one bright spot from an otherwise miserable evening in midweek as Pools were beaten 7-1 by Gateshead.

Still only 20, the versatile attacker brought up 100 Pools appearances earlier in the campaign but had only a handful of goals to his name prior to this season.

Joe Grey's 10th goal of the campaign was the one bright spot to come out of the defeat at Gateshead and Phillips said he has been encouraging the young striker, who has scored four in his last seven, to get in the box more.

Since Phillips, who has almost 300 career goals on his CV and once bagged 30 in a single top flight season for Sunderland, took charge in January Grey appears to have added regular goals to his game for pretty much the first time in his career.

And the Pools boss says the biggest piece of advice he has given the young frontman is to compel him to make more runs into the opposition box.

"He's got all the attributes," he said.

"He's got what you want in every player, he's got that desire, that hunger and he's got pace, which helps.

"My message to him since he's been here has been to play with freedom and get in the box.

"When I first came in, I watched lots of videos back and players looked like they were frightened to get in the box.

"Most of our sessions finish with a shot on target, an end product, and that's what Joe's all about.

"His enthusiasm is there for everyone to see and he's been a big player for me.

"I need 11 players like that tomorrow.

"While you've got a Joe Grey in the team, you'll always carve out opportunities.