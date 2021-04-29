The Pools defender suffered a hyper-extended knee injury in training ahead of the Good Friday win against Dagenham & Redbridge.

He’s since returned to training but is unlikely to play a role in the side’s crucial National League matches at home to Chesterfield (Saturday, 5:20pm kick-off) and away at Bromley (Monday, 3pm kick-off).

There are no new injuries in the Hartlepool squad with Ben Killip (elbow) and Joe Grey (back) already ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Johnson of Hartlepool United during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Boreham Wood at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 5th December 2020. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"Johno has done his two weeks rehab and was out running on the grass earlier in the week and he’ll do a little bit today [Thursday]," manager Dave Challinor said.

“Whether it will be the full session or not, I’m not too sure and we’ll play it by ear. This weekend probably comes too soon for him but he’ll do some work over the weekend.

“It’s going to be difficult next week because of the bank holiday fixture because the likelihood is we’ll have a couple of days downtime after Monday but if we can get a full week into him load-wise then hopefully he becomes available for us for the following week at Maidenhead or Aldershot the week after.

"He’ll come back at a good time for us and hopefully he has no set-backs and he can come back into the fold and give us a great option.”

This bank holiday weekend will see the Pools squad face its quickest turnaround in matches of the season with two games in less than 48-hours and a near 300-mile coach trip to Bromley sandwiched in between.

“There are always challenges in this division,” Challinor added. “Our game being later on the Saturday and then having to travel to Bromley to play on a 3G pitch, will determine our preparation and our team selection.

"The one thing we have got is good options and the ability to change players and not weaken the side.

"We’ll review things after the game on Saturday then travel down Sunday when we’ll make the decisions.

"Some decisions may be made for us in terms of niggles and injuries because we want to keep things as fresh as possible.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.