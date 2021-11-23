After missing the last three matches, the Irish midfielder travelled with the squad to Wiltshire on Monday ahead of the match at The County Ground.

The only confirmed absentees for the match are Jordan Cook (groin), Tyler Burey (hamstring) and Jamie Sterry, who will serve the first game of his three match suspension following a straight red card in the 3-1 defeat against Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

"Gav is back in training and we could have involved him on Saturday but we didn't want to risk him because we've got to keep our players fit and available for as long as possible,” caretaker manager Antony Sweeney told The Mail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Cullen of Hartlepool United in action with Dominic Bernard of Forest Green during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Forest Green Rovers at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 20th November 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It was a gamble that we felt wasn't worth taking. Had I known how the game would have played out, perhaps in hindsight I would have done things differently but the extra rest will do Gav the world of good.

"He's in contention for Tuesday but we'll see where we're at with the other lads.

"Cooky is still out but the likes of Will [Goodwin], Eddy [Jones], Timi [Odusina] and Martin Smith, they'll all be available and we may need to rely on them.”

On Sterry’s suspension, Sweeney added: "Injuries happen but for us to lose a player for three games and it be solely down to him is massively disappointing to say the least. I've told him that.”

Mark Cullen was brought off at half-time during Saturday’s defeat. The striker, who has scored five goals in his last seven starts for Pools, picked up a knock in the 1-0 win at Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night but was deemed fit to start at the weekend.

And Sweeney insisted the decision to take Cullen off was purely a tactical one.

“The Wycombe game took a lot out of people physically,” Sweeney added.

“Culls had a knock but it was nothing to keep him out of the game or make an excuse from.

"Bringing him off was purely a case of us being 3-0 down and needing to make changes, he should be fine.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.