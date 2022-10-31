The Saddlers loanee has been out of action since the 2-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers at the beginning of October with no timeframe given as to when the 24-year-old will make his return to the side. Menayese has missed six games in all competitions after seeing a specialist for the injury with interim manager Keith Curle now revealing the defender has been sent for a secondary opinion.

Curle is often coy when it comes to the injury news of his squad but after conceding he is being forced to field ‘square pegs in round holes’ of late, particularly in defence, the Pools boss provided an update on the condition of Menayese.

“He’s had to go to London for a second opinion on the request of his parent club. So we’re just waiting on the information on that second diagnosis, or reading of the scan, because how we read it, and how the person Michael [Harding] sent it to was interpreting it, was one way but because he’s Walsall’s player we sent all the medical reports down to them and they weren’t happy with it.

Hartlepool United's Rollin Menayese has been out of action since the 2-1 win over Doncaster Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“They wanted a second opinion and we abide by their wishes because we know he’s their player. So he’s gone there and had a second opinion and now we’re waiting on the written confirmation of what we thought it was in the first place.”

Menayese is one of a number of injury issues within the Hartlepool squad which includes the likes of Jamie Sterry, Mouhamed Niang, Mark Shelton, Tom Crawford, Jack Hamilton and Joe Grey.

“We’re going through an horrendous time at the minute with injuries and illness within the squad,” said Curle.

“Other teams are going to have misfortune. They’re going to get injuries to key players at different times in the season.