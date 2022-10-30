With 12 minutes to go at the Suit Direct Stadium it looked as though Keith Curle’s side would suffer their fifth straight defeat after Gavan Holohan gave a timely reminder as to what the club are missing with a wonderful opening goal. The visitors dominated for large parts of the first half but were unable to add to their tally before Curle’s side stunned the Mariners in four second half minutes.

Alex Lacey was afforded plenty of space in the area as he headed David Ferguson’s cross beyond Max Crocombe before Ferguson whipped in another excellent cross that was turned in at the near post, with the goal being given to Grimsby defender Niall Maher despite Josh Umerah’s presence.

And here are some of the key takeaways from a dramatic afternoon on Clarence Road.

Hartlepool United's David Ferguson crosses a ball during the League Two fixture with Grimsby Town. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Although the times are hard

There could be no truer statement than: ‘Although the times are hard,’ heading into the fixture with Grimsby as suggested by the stadium tannoy when playing the Hartlepool anthem ahead of kick-off. Bottom of the league, and just one win to their name, this was heading into desperation territory - although Curle would not admit it.

And those times became even more challenging seven minutes into the game when the returning Holohan arrowed a stunning effort into the top corner. But as the song suggests, Pools fans will always back their team and, finally, they were able to get their rewards thanks to a late turnaround.

The hope now is they don’t have to wait as long to experience that winning feeling again.

Gavan Holohan scored on his return to the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

The inevitable Holohan

Speaking of Holohan, it is worth waxing lyrical about his third goal of the season for Grimsby. The Irishman was the talk of the fixture through the week as he sat down and discussed his time with the club.

But while it was undoubtedly a strange afternoon for the 30-year-old returning to the Suit Direct Stadium and heading into the away dressing room, he gave a timely reminder of what Pools are missing.

Holohan had no right to find the top corner of Ben Killip’s net when meeting a bouncing ball on the edge of the area. With a number of blue and white shirts in front of him, the midfielder set the ball outside of the post with the outside of his boot and watched as it arched its way back inside of the post and into the top corner. It was a spectacular strike.

Wes McDonald returned to the Hartlepool United starting line-up against Grimsby Town. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Holohan held his arms in the air to display no hard feelings in opening the scoring as he was met with a generous applause from the Hartlepool supporters. But in truth, Holohan deserved the applause for his strike alone.

Off the field, too, Holohan showed his class by wishing Hartlepool supporters well for the season, while also posing for several pictures and signing a number of autographs for fans who still hold the Irishman in high regard.

A slow start rectified with change

It was the second time in three games where Pools have found themselves behind in the opening quarter of the game and it was a start which they carried with them for much of the first half.

Curle’s side were barely involved in the opening 10 minutes as Grimsby dictated things with Holohan and Michee Efete particularly impressive for the Mariners. Paul Hurst’s side enjoyed plenty of success on the right with Ferguson found wanting at left centre-back, with little protection from wing-back Clarke Oduor.

“I understand we’re playing square pegs in round holes at the minute. So you have to come up with solutions and you have to come up with answers,” Curle said after the game.

And one of those attempted solutions was Ferguson as the third centre-back. The defender was utilised in that spot at Harrogate Town recently and was, perhaps, targeted as a result here.

“I know Fergie’s strengths, but at the minute we’re running out of defenders. I know Fergie can play that position and get forward as well,” said Curle.

“When we get our midfield players on the ball, Fergie has got a little bit of licence to go and play a little bit like Sheffield United do with advancing centre-backs. Sometimes it's a little bit foreign to them, but it's about the more information we give them, the more understanding they get.”

A switch in formation in the second half however, moving Ferguson to full-back and advancing Oduor into a more natural attacking role, reaped its rewards for Curle, with Ferguson on hand to produce two excellent assists.

Return of McDonald

With Pools struggling of late, one player who has been unfortunate not to be involved is Wes McDonald. The winger has been one of few to test opposition defences this season with his direct running and is the club’s second top scorer with three goals.

But McDonald’s welcome return did not produce the kind of impact Curle was hoping for, particularly in the first half, as he struggled to get to grips with his place in the system.

McDonald could be seen drifting out wide which left Umerah a little isolated at times as he fluctuated in positions.

“I was frustrated with Wes at the beginning because he’s got great pace and good ball mastery,” Curle told The Mail.

“We wanted him to play higher up the pitch so he could be a threat in behind but it took him 22 minutes to make a threat of a run in behind which is not what I’m looking for. So you’re having to chop and change and I played Cookey up there and Clarke as a No.10.

“In training I said to the three of them they have a licence to rotate and interchange to get the better of the man you’re playing against. But in the first 20-25 minutes I didn’t see enough movement or enough desire to run in behind.”

Can this be the springboard?

After Curle steered his side to a first league victory against Doncaster Rovers the hope was Hartlepool had turned a corner to leave behind their poor start to the season. Ultimately, things didn't pan out that way as four league defeats and a harrowing Papa Johns Trophy exit would follow.

Captain Nicky Featherstone revealed to The Mail he was surprised that Doncaster result did not allow Pools to kick-on, but that now has to be the aim. The difference this time is the manner in which they claimed their win in coming from behind.

For large parts of this game, Pools weren’t necessarily at their best - they dictated things more in their 2-0 defeat to Salford City. But they hung in and grabbed an equaliser at a crucial time which invigorated the entire stadium, on and off the pitch.

