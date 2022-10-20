Menayese picked up an ankle injury in the win over Doncaster Rovers and has been out of the side since. Keith Curle had suggested the 24-year-old would see a specialist with the interim boss hopeful of an update to the injury ahead of the trip to the County Ground.

Pools have struggled defensively this season, with Menayese’s absence doing little to help matters, with Curle limited in the options he has available to him. Full-back David Ferguson was used as a third centre-back in the defeat at Harrogate Town a week ago, but Curle may have to go back to the drawing board with Menayese’s return still unclear.

“Michael [Harding] is going with Rollin to see the specialist in Newcastle to get an updated scan report. I’ll probably be able to tell you at about half-past five,” Curle told The Mail.

Keith Curle gave an update on Rollin Menayese and Nicky Fetherstone. MI News & Sport Ltd

But while Menayese’s return to the squad continues to remain doubtful, Curle may not be far away from welcoming club captain Featherstone back into contention.

The midfielder suffered ankle ligament damage early in the 1-1 draw with Colchester United last month but has been back involved with the squad in training for the first time this week.

“He’s progressing in his rehabilitation. He’s field based,” said Curle.

Advertisement Hide Ad