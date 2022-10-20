Hartlepool United captain edges nearer to return as Walsall loan defender remains a doubt for Swindon Town trip
Hartlepool United continue to wait for an update on defender Rollin Menayese’s fitness with the Walsall loanee set to remain a doubt for the trip to Swindon Town as captain Nicky Featherstone edges closer to a return.
Menayese picked up an ankle injury in the win over Doncaster Rovers and has been out of the side since. Keith Curle had suggested the 24-year-old would see a specialist with the interim boss hopeful of an update to the injury ahead of the trip to the County Ground.
Pools have struggled defensively this season, with Menayese’s absence doing little to help matters, with Curle limited in the options he has available to him. Full-back David Ferguson was used as a third centre-back in the defeat at Harrogate Town a week ago, but Curle may have to go back to the drawing board with Menayese’s return still unclear.
“Michael [Harding] is going with Rollin to see the specialist in Newcastle to get an updated scan report. I’ll probably be able to tell you at about half-past five,” Curle told The Mail.
But while Menayese’s return to the squad continues to remain doubtful, Curle may not be far away from welcoming club captain Featherstone back into contention.
The midfielder suffered ankle ligament damage early in the 1-1 draw with Colchester United last month but has been back involved with the squad in training for the first time this week.
“He’s progressing in his rehabilitation. He’s field based,” said Curle.
“He’s joined in with one full blown football session now, but we’re mindful of the fact it’s all about timing and getting the most out of him.”