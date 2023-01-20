That injury has now been confirmed as an ankle problem with Curle suggesting the club will need to seek a second opinion on the matter after a concerning first analysis.

“Callum is still going through a period of assessment and we’re looking for a second opinion,” said Curle.

Callum Cooke is set for a spell out of the Hartlepool United side as the club seek a second opinion on an ankle problem. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“The first opinion wasn’t good so we’ve gone down the route of needing a second opinion for clarity - not only for Callum, but for ourselves to set the treatment plan.

“He’s got some sort of bone bruising on his ankle that in certain movements it can be bearable, but then if he does a certain movement it can halt him in his tracks and it can take a bit of time for him to recover.

“We’ve got to explore everything and whether it can be modified or changed in terms of if there are certain strappings or certain movements we need him to avoid whereby he can play and perform.

“Or is it a case of; we need to shut it down and go through a treatment plan to get him pain free? That’s then the option we’ve got to take.”

Callum Cooke scored the winning goal for Hartlepool United in their Boxing Day win over Rochdale. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI News)

Cooke had been beginning to find his form for Hartlepool in recent weeks with two goals and a number of assists, but could now be set for a period out of the side.

The midfielder has been managing a knee problem for much of the season with Curle confirming Cooke has also been playing with the ankle issue for a number of weeks.

“He’s had it, and has been playing on with it, for about five or six weeks when it first came up,” said Curle.

“But that shows the attitude of the lad. He wants to be out there and wants to be playing.

