Curle took charge of his first game after being appointed as interim manager after the club parted company with Paul Hartley.

Curle watched on as his side held League One side Morecambe to a goalless draw in the Papa Johns Trophy last week before being forced to settle for another stalemate in his first game in the Suit Direct Stadium dugout against Gillingham.

Curle had just three days in post to prepare for that clash with the Gills and has conceded he still hasn’t had enough time to address his squad and their strengths and weaknesses, but has revealed talks have already taken place with the club’s head of recruitment, Chris Trotter, about potential transfer targets.

Hartlepool United Interim manager Keith Curle has already spoken to head of recruitment Chris Trotter. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The arrival of Chris Maguire, who has yet to feature, made it 17 new arrivals at the Suit Direct Stadium this summer with Curle not closing off the option of adding to that tally once he has assessed his squad.

“It’s part of my job, and part of Chris Trotter's job,” Curle explained after seeing his side held by Gillingham.

“I met Chris on Thursday and he told me about his role at the football club and we also then looked at some of the targets that he’s identified and it was about getting clarity about what I’m looking for and is this what I think the team needs on a short-term view?

Hartlepool United Interim manager Keith Curle and Gillingham manager Neil Harris share a joke ahead of their goalless draw at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Give me three games and I will be more clear then.

“Some players can come in and do well. Some players haven’t hit the ground running. Some players have their game time in front of them yet.

“Our training sessions have been focused on the game [against Gillingham]. There hasn’t been enough to be position specific yet to find out whether they can do what I need them to do.”

