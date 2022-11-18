Much has been said about the need for Hartlepool to explore further options in the free agent market as they continue to be decimated by injuries. Curle has had to shuffle his pack most weeks since he took over as interim manager in September and has yet been able to field the same starting line-up.

Injuries to the likes of Rollin Menayese, Alex Lacey, Jamie Sterry, Mouhamed Niang, Mark Shelton and Tom Crawford have left Hartlepool desperately short of defensive and midfield options in recent weeks, with Curle having to turn to the club’s academy to fill his quota of substitutes on the bench.

But Curle has maintained he will not bring players in for the sake of it, having recently conceded he has not seen value for money in the market.

Hartlepool United Interim manager Keith Curle has given a transfer update. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Although that’s not to say the club won’t continue to explore their options over the coming weeks heading into the New Year as injuries continue to take their toll on the squad.

“As a recruitment department, that I am part of - there’s myself, Chris [Trotter], Lennie [Lawrence], we’re looking at all avenues daily and nightly,” Curle told The Mail.

“Every time my phone pings there’s still people out there that I’m being made aware of, but I’m selective in the options that are out there. I’m not going to fill the changing room with players just for the sake of filling the shirt.”

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland was the subject of an approach from non-league side Ashton United. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

And while supporters may be growing concerned as injuries continue with their side still struggling in the bottom two of the League Two table, Curle insists there is money available should the right player become available whilst also offering supporters the opportunity to suggest any free agents the club might have missed in recent weeks.

But the Pools boss has ruled out a move for Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland following an approach made by non-league club Ashton United for the 22-year-old which went viral recently, with the Norwegian now without a fixture for the foreseeable future due to Norway not competing at the World Cup in Qatar.

“There’s money available,” said Curle.

“What I would say is, ask the supporters who you get? Act as my third recruitment officer and tell me the players that are available.”

Curle continued in jest: “People have now said Ronaldo might be available in January or Haaland is not going to the World Cup so could we sign him.