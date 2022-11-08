Hartlepool United boss confirms talks with unnamed player after ex-Middlesbrough youngster trains with club
Personality and presence. They are two of the key things missing in Hartlepool United’s squad according to interim boss Keith Curle who revealed to The Mail he has recently met with an unnamed player.
Curle was speaking ahead of his side's trip to Solihull Moors in the FA Cup first round at the weekend when disclosing he had been in contact with a player before Hartlepool’s injury crisis worsened against the National League side. Curle was without full-back David Ferguson, who did not make the trip to the Midlands, while centre-back Alex Lacey was forced off late in the game with a potentially serious injury.
The defensive pair became the latest on a long list of injuries within Curle’s squad, while the interim boss has remained reluctant to pursue any free agent options when recently admitting he has not seen any value in those players currently out of contract. But could that be about to change?
Pools have already had former player Luke Williams back training with the club over the last week - although no deal is likely to be offered, but when asked by The Mail whether he was present at the club’s FA youth cup tie against Accrington Stanley last week, Curle confirmed he was missing due to meeting with an unnamed player.
“I was meeting with a player and having a conversation with a player so no [I wasn’t there],” he said.
Pressed on whether that was a potential free agent signing, Curle continued: “I’m always talking. Just because the window is closed, there’s still an opportunity to speak to people.
“I get lots and lots of agents, not only for now but for January, so it’s about compiling the list and doing the research on players.
“And it’s not always just about ability, it's about personality and a presence. Some players can have a knock-on effect on other people just by being in your football club and in your football team and at the minute we need a little bit of personality and a little bit of presence on the pitch, because we’ve got it off it.”