Johnson was hot property for much of the window with several clubs credited with an interest in the 29-year-old, including Hartlepool United.

Keith Curle was open in his stance on the Stags striker having revealed to The Mail talks had been held ahead of the transfer window opening as to the availability of Johnson amid his pending loan return from Walsall.

Johnson’s loan deal with the Saddlers expired in mid-January which led to a scramble to secure his services should Nigel Clough have allowed the striker to leave.

Danny Johnson remained with Mansfield Town on transfer deadline day despite Walsall's interest. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Colchester United saw a bid accepted for Johnson only for the player to reject the move to Essex whilst there were other clubs also pursuing the forward who scored 15 goals in 30 appearances for Walsall during the first half of the season.

But Curle had suggested from the off a deal was unlikely and that Mansfield’s stance would be that the player would remain at the One Call Stadium should a move to Walsall not materialise.

Curle said: “I spoke to Nigel five weeks ago about Danny and spoke to his agent, but the clear and concise message was that, if he didn’t go back to Walsall, he was going to stay where he was.

“He’s had a couple of offers to go down south but doesn’t want to go down south. We’ve asked the question: would we be considered? The answer back was ‘not at this particular time.’

Keith Curle suggested a move for Danny Johnson was unlikely to come off after discussions with Mansfield Town. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

And that was how things would play out over the course of the final fortnight of the window.

Stags boss Clough has previously insisted he was under no pressure to sell Johnson and that he would be more than happy to keep the striker, who was an unused substitute in the 4-1 win over Doncaster Rovers.

“There have been quite a few enquiries, five or six. We’ve had a couple of bids,” Clough said when discussing Johnson’s situation.

“We’re under no pressure to sell.

“The only problem we have in the next few weeks is the three-club rule - if he plays for us, or just appears on the pitch, then he can only play for us or Walsall for the rest of the season, so that rules out anybody coming in and buying him in the last week or so.”

But despite Walsall’s continued interest, the Saddlers were unable to make the deal work having been priced out of a move.

Johnson himself commented on the situation after it became clear a deadline day switch back to the Bescot Stadium would not happen, thanking the Walsall supporters for his time spent with the club during the first half of the season.

"I would like to thank everyone at Walsall for my time at the club, I’ve loved it. A club I’ll always look out for now,” Johnson wrote on social media.

