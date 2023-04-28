Hartlepool United v Barrow: John Askey's side owe supporters in final home game
John Askey says Hartlepool United owe their supporters when facing Barrow in their final home game of the season.
Hartlepool will be officially relegated should they fail to beat the Bluebirds or should Crawley Town avoid defeat against Walsall.
Askey’s side slumped to a pivotal defeat against Crawley last weekend, a result which in all likelihood will see them relegated back to the National League with the club six points from safety and just two games remaining.
A downbeat Askey confessed in the wake of that defeat his side only have pride left to play for over their final two games of the season but suggests his side, at the very least, need to put on a display for supporters at the Suit Direct Stadium.
“We’ve just got to go and play for pride and try and get players on there who are going to have a go,” said Askey.
“All they can do when they turn out on Saturday is have a right go and do it for the supporters because, for me, they’ve not done that [against Crawley]. It wouldn’t have mattered if there were 70,000, they just couldn’t seem to get themselves going.”
Askey added: “As the week goes on they’ve got to show some aggression for when they go and play, determination and see what they’re like as a person because it tests you as a person.
“I’ve never been in this position before and I never want to be in it again.
“[The supporters] deserve a hell of a lot better. We’ve tried our best as a staff, and I’m sure the players have tried their best, but it hasn’t been good enough.”
Barrow’s season itself has fizzled out with Pete Wild’s side unable to reach a play-off spot having won just one of their last five games.
Askey is still likely to have a number of defensive issues having opted to start Matt Dolan at centre-back against Crawley.
Euan Murray, Peter Hartley and Alex Lacey could all struggle to feature again this season.
Askey may look to experiment with his side with the likes of Tom Crawford, Oliver Finney and Wes McDonald vying for starts as Pools can do nothing but win and hope Crawley are unable to do the same if they are to avoid officially being relegated.