Askey is yet to see his side keep a clean sheet in 10 games in charge as his defensive options continue to be limited ahead of the season’s final three games.

Askey reverted to three centre-backs at the Peninsula Stadium with Dan Dodds the right of those three and Edon Pruti the left centre-back.

In the middle, Askey went with Arsenal loanee Taylor Foran with Euan Murray missing following an injury picked up in the defeat at Newport County as Peter Hartley also continues to miss out.

Peter Hartley (left) and Euan Murray (right) remain injury concerns for Hartlepool United. MI News & Sport

But a youthful back three found things difficult against Salford and leaves Askey with a decision to make ahead of their make or break fixture with Crawley Town at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Askey had hinted following the defeat at Rodney Parade that Murray's season could, potentially, be over depending on the severity of the hamstring injury he sustained.

"I think it’s his hamstring,” Askey said of Murray.

"Hopefully it’s not too serious but if it is then he could be out for the rest of the season.”

Alex Lacey has been out of action for Hartlepool United since November with a shoulder injury. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

And asked by The Mail for a further update on Murray’s situation and whether the Scotsman will miss the remainder of the season, Askey said: “Possibly”

Askey also added on Hartley, who has been missing since coming off in the 3-3 draw with Walsall back in February with concussion: “Peter is struggling at the moment. But I knew when I came in that it’s the one area where we haven’t got much cover.

"We all know defensively there’s been a lot of injuries. There’s three centre-halves out. But we can’t do anything about that, whoever plays they’ve got to go out there and give everything they’ve got.”

The third of those centre-backs is Alex Lacey who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since November.

Lacey returned to training last month but the 29-year-old is unlikely to feature before the end of the season given its nature.