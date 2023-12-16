Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool return to league duty after a number of weeks to face the National League leaders Chesterfield on home soil.

Pools are looking to bounce back from a desperate defeat to Bromley last month and put a bump in the road of Chesterfield’s title charge – the Spireites currently eight points clear of their nearest rivals as we reach the halfway point in the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Askey has kept faith in the starting XI who came from behind to advance into the fourth round of the FA Trophy a week ago against City of Liverpool which means a home and league debut for Sheffield Wednesday loanee Ciaran Brennan. Brennan starts on the right of three centre-backs as Emmanuel Onariase returns to league action having missed the defeat to Bromley through illness.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe lines up against former club Chesterfield for Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

Joe Grey continues in the absence of midfielder Tom Crawford who suffered an ankle injury against the Ravens. Grey paired Callum Cooke in an advanced midfield role behind lone striker, and former Chesterfield man, Emmanuel Dieseruvwe in attack.

Despite enjoying a memorable moment from the bench in the FA Trophy, where he scored his first goal for the club, academy defender Louis Stephenson drops out of the squad with Askey’s bench reduced to just five substitutes upon the club’s return to National League action.

There is space for York City loanee Mitch Hancox, however, after the midfielder was ineligible to feature in the FA Trophy as part of the club’s loan agreement with the Minstermen.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Dixon, Brennan, Onariase, Mattock, Hastie, Wallace, Featherstone, Ferguson ©, Cooke, Grey, Dieseruvwe