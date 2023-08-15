Hartlepool United v Maidenhead United: John Askey hoping to follow up first home win
Hartlepool earned their first win of the campaign at the weekend after a dramatic finish against Gateshead despite being down to 10 men.
It was the perfect response for Askey and his side following their opening day defeat at Barnet with Pools now keen to back that win up when they welcome Maidenhead.
Alan Devonshire's side have made a solid start to the new season despite being pegged back by a late goal in their opening fixture with AFC Fylde as they went on to secure a 2-0 win at Dorking at the weekend.
"It’s about recovery and looking at Maidenhead and how they play and do the work and then we go again,” Askey said following the win over Gateshead.
"The first win should take the pressure off a little bit and hopefully now we can play with a little bit more confidence and it will allow them to relax when we play.
"That first win is all important, but it’s one game. Like I said against Barnet, it’s gone now. It’s a great result for us with 10 men but we just move onto Maidenhead and that’s all we can do.”
Askey will be without striker Josh Umerah after his red card against Gateshead with Kieran Wallace still out through injury.
Oliver Finney remains doubtful with an achilles issue but Joe Grey could be in contention after missing out against Gateshead with an ankle problem.