News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

John Askey's verdict on Josh Umerah red card decision with Hartlepool United striker set to serve suspension

Josh Umerah’s red card did not prove costly in the end for Hartlepool United as boss John Askey admitted he understood referee Aaron Jackson’s decision to dismiss the striker.
By Joe Ramage
Published 14th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Umerah was shown a straight red card nine minutes into the second half of Hartlepool's 2-1 victory over Gateshead when lunging in wildly on defender Robbie Tinkler and will now be suspended for Pools’ upcoming fixtures.

Askey suggested post-match that he believes there was minimal contact from Umerah on Tinkler but can see why the referee had a decision to make given the nature of the challenge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fortunately for Pools, who were a goal to the good at that stage, Umerah’s early departure did not prove costly as the 26-year-old’s strike partner, Emmanuel Dieseruvwe, scored twice to secure a first win of the season.

Josh Umerah was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Robbie Tinkler during Hartlepool United's 2-1 win over Gateshead in the National League at the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REIDJosh Umerah was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Robbie Tinkler during Hartlepool United's 2-1 win over Gateshead in the National League at the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID
Josh Umerah was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Robbie Tinkler during Hartlepool United's 2-1 win over Gateshead in the National League at the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID
Most Popular

“It impacted the game massively because you’re going down to 10 men,” Askey said of Umerah’s dismissal.

“You’re 1-0 up so then you’re thinking ‘can we hold on?’ When it goes 1-1 then you’re thinking ‘is it going to be one of those days,’ where everybody has given everything, are they going to go and score a late winner?

“But full credit to the players, you saw at the end how fit the lads are, and rather than taking it into the corner we go and try to win the game and Mani has done fantastically well to get across his man and put it in the net.

Read More
Hartlepool United player rating photo gallery: Plenty of high scorers including ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I think Josh gave the referee every chance to send him off,” Askey added to BBC Radio Tees.

“But I’ve looked at it again and I think Josh has gone to block him, so it wasn’t really a tackle.

“The disappointing part is that their player has gone down and rolled around and Josh has given him every chance to do that I suppose, but there was no contact.

“If we’d have gone on and lost 2-1 then everyone would have been having a go and saying ‘what are you doing’ and I’d have questioned him, because you shouldn’t be doing that.

“But maybe if he hadn't we wouldn’t have won the game, and everybody has gone away happy, which is the main thing.”

Related topics:Gateshead