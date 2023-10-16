Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When the season comes to an end and the record books are filed, the greater picture may conclude that this particular result, on this particular afternoon, in this particular competition, against this particular opponent may not mean as much as others. But in the here and now, it means so much more.

Defeats can, and will, happen. It’s part of the process. Defeats in the FA Cup are also not uncommon, with upsets a theme throughout the competition each and every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those upsets are forgiven depending on the aforementioned bigger picture. For example, it may just be a ‘one of those days’ where the plucky underdog triumphs over its supposed superior. It can happen in a final to Manchester City, it can happen in an early round at Stamford Bridge. Sometimes you just have to hold your hands up.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HARTLEPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: A general View of the Suit Direct Stadium prior to the Sky Bet League Two between Hartlepool United and Northampton Town at The Suit Direct Stadium on March 11, 2023 in Hartlepool, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

But that acceptance is more forthcoming if things are in check elsewhere, something which isn’t necessarily the case at Hartlepool.

For all John Askey was able to steer his side to their most productive start to a league campaign in over 30-years, the time since then has been a reminder of just why Hartlepool have found themselves back in the National League in the first place.

Injuries have depleted a squad that was already, it was suggested, short in key areas. Form has plateaued. Frustrations have grown among a much-bruised fanbase. Pools have gone from four straight wins at home to losing four of their next five, including this FA Cup nightmare against Chester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four 2-0 defeats, interrupted slightly by a 3-1 success over Eastleigh which had threatened to see things turn again in the right direction. Time, perhaps, will tell on that front – much depending on how Pools will get on in their return to league duty at Aldershot Town.

But at the moment, the anger and disillusionment which poured out towards the end of last season feels as though it is returning. What’s worse is it may even be seeping towards apathy.

This particular FA Cup defeat feels like it is opening an old wound which has never really healed, with the aftermath most likely a consequence of the club’s recent shortcomings.

The FA Cup itself brings with it fond memories over the last two years. The upsets engineered themselves over League One opposition at Wycombe Wanderers and Lincoln City. The glory and the drama of reaching the third round of the competition and upstaging Championship opposition against Blackpool before being rewarded with a special day at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those memories were created amid the club still suffering from a Dave Challinor-sized hangover after his exit earlier that season, but demonstrated that there remained a unique harmony at the club.

Even last season, Pools were able to reach the third round once more where they were handed a home tie with Stoke City – the finances on offer this time a little better than the memories.

But for Pools to not even make the first round of the competition, for the first time, feels like another low point for a club which has become stagnant.

Upsets can happen in the FA Cup; Hartlepool were one of six National League sides, including Dagenham & Redbridge, Dorking Wanderers, FC Halifax Town, Rochdale and Southend United, who were not involved in the first round draw having been dumped out by lower league opposition, with another five teams forced into a replay to secure their spot. But when that happens off the back of a relegation, in a year in which the club has won just 12 times, it feels a little more difficult to stomach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Askey, arguably, got an even better insight into supporters’ feelings against Chester having been banished from the dugout. The Hartlepool boss took his seat in the stands to watch what he declared as a 'shocking' manner in which to exit the competition having fielded a full-strength team.

And it’s difficult to disagree. The FA Cup may well be behind the league in terms of priority this season but there are ways to lose games and ways to be knocked out of cup competitions.

Chester came with a clear game plan to stifle Hartlepool and hit them on the break, something they managed to do within 15 minutes when Elliott Whitehouse scored with their first attack of the game.

Pools huffed and puffed but came nowhere near close enough to blowing the Chester house down – goalkeeper Wyll Stanway enjoying a relatively comfortable afternoon in terms of the clear cut chances he had to deal with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Caton doubled the lead early in the second half and that was that. Few of the 2,700 or so Hartlepool supporters inside the ground believed their side could climb back into the game, and so it proved. Their disgruntlement both felt and heard at the full-time whistle.

Should Askey be able to galvanise his players to produce a positive outcome at Aldershot then this result and performance will be well positioned in the rear view mirror. But in the here and now it just feels like yet another blow and another stick in which Hartlepool are being beaten with.