Hartlepool United yet to receive offers as John Askey makes player exit admission
Hartlepool are continuing to monitor the strength and depth of their squad when it comes to any potential new recruits at the club.
But, ideally, in order to do that, Askey may have to consider moving one or two players on from the Suit Direct Stadium to free up both wages and places within the squad.
Askey recently suggested the club would need to find replacements to cover the long-term injuries to both Anthony Mancini and Dan Dodds and that was on top of the Pools boss already hinting at the need for one or two more additions to complete his squad.
Pools moved to bring in Luke Hendrie on a season-long loan deal from Bradford City but have yet to find a midfield alternative for Mancini.
And Hartlepool’s continued defensive struggles in their 5-2 defeat at Oxford City has also added to Askey’s desire to add to his squad having said ‘there’s only so much you can do and then you’ve got to start looking at the personnel’ when it comes to resolving the issue.
Pools have had players invited to train with the club already at various points this season, with Askey yet to have seen enough from any of those involved to offer a contract.
But to do that Askey may, ideally, have to move a couple of players on – perhaps those who have struggled to feature so far this season.
Askey has confirmed the club have made certain players available – with teams in the National League and abroad still able to do business – but, as yet, there has been no interest, or at least not enough to make any exits likely to happen.
"We’ve got to [look at the personnel]. But it is difficult,” said Askey.
"We’ve sent circles out to move players on and get players in but nothing has happened. We know where we need to strengthen. But it’s not through a lack of trying.
"You can only move them on if people want them.”
He added: “At the moment that’s how it is. So we’ll just have to see.
"We’ve got two long-term injuries and we’ll have to make the squad stronger. But, like with any performance, you haven’t got to get too carried away – even if you win 6-0. And that’s the message again to the players. That’s not acceptable, but you can’t let that affect the rest of your season.”
So far this season there are five players named within the squad who have yet to feature for at least as many as 180 minutes, or the equivalent of two games, as per FBref.
Edon Pruti has featured for 161 minutes – despite playing the full 90 on the opening day of the season against Barnet, with Jake Hastie next having played 69 minutes across four substitute appearances.
Oliver Finney has completed 67 minutes in two substitute appearances having just returned from injury while Kieran Burton has played just nine minutes since joining the club this summer.
Matt Dolan has yet to feature at all this season – as well as Mikael Ndjoli, who still remains contracted to the club.