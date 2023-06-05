Boyes moves to the League One side for an undisclosed fee having spent over 18-months at the Suit Direct Stadium.

The 20-year-old had been offered the option to extend his stay at Hartlepool following the club's relegation from the Football League but has been given an exciting opportunity with Scott Brown’s side.

Boyes arrived at the Suit Direct Stadium early in the 2021-22 campaign under former manager Dave Challinor as a third choice option from Grimsby Town with a view to developing his game.

Patrick Boyes has left Hartlepool United in favour of a move to Fleetwood Town. MI News & Sport / Hartlepool United Football Club

Boyes would form part of Hartlepool’s pre-season squad in Portugal last summer where he featured in the 2-0 defeat to Hibernian before enjoying a series of non-league loan moves throughout the 2022-23 season with the likes of Pontefract Collieries, Stockton Town and Liversedge.

The young goalkeeper was on the bench a handful of times for Hartlepool during their league campaign after being recalled at various stages of his loan spells due to injuries elsewhere.

Boyes would fail to make a single competitive appearance for Hartlepool during his time with the club but is said to have progressed well under former goalkeeping coach Kyle Letheren and senior goalkeepers Ben Killip and Jakub Stolarczyk.

The club, it’s understood, have been supportive of Boyes’ move to Fleetwood with the hope of progressing his career further in League One, with Fleetwood beating a number of clubs to his signature.

Boyes will join up with Fleetwood's development squad in pre-season after featuring in two trial games recently at Poolfoot Farm. He featured against Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers, with his ‘impressive displays’ making the club act quickly complete the move.

Jack Higgins, Fleetwood Town's academy manager said: “Patrick has come across really well whilst on trial with us.

"He is a driven character and will no doubt benefit from being around top class goalkeepers at this football club.

"It's a great opportunity for Patrick, and we know he will thrive in the environment that we've created over the last few years.

"We would also like to thank Hartlepool United for their co-operation throughout this transfer."

Boyes’ exit follows John Askey's capture of former Sunderland youth goalkeeper Joel Dixon who arrives at the Suit Direct Stadium following his release from Bolton Wanderers.