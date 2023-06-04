Hartlepool’s double swoop represents their first move in the summer market ahead of the new National League season and Askey’s first signings for the club since being appointed as manager in February.

Askey has moved quickly to address a problem area for Hartlepool in goal following the departures of Ben Killip and loanee Jakub Stolarczyk, who returned to Leicester City – with player-coach Kyle Letheren also exiting and youngster Patrick Boyes yet to agree a new deal – with Bolton Wanderers stopper Dixon.

And Dixon may be familiar to Hartlepool supporters after spending a short spell in the club’s youth team in 2011 as well as a loan at the Suit Direct Stadium in 2014.

Former Sunderland stopper Joel Dixon rejoins Hartlepool United from Bolton Wanderers. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old began his career with Sunderland and also enjoyed a loan spell with Gateshead following his Hartlepool exit.

Dixon completed a move to Barrow in 2015 and made almost 200 appearances across a six year spell at Holker Street where he gained promotion from the National League in 2020.

Dixon joined Bolton on a two-year deal in 2021 and made 36 appearances for the League One side, including seven this season, before being released at the end of the campaign ahead of his return to the North East.

Hartlepool boss Askey said of Dixon’s arrival: “I’m very pleased to get Joel over the line.

"He’s a previous National League winner with plenty of experience in both League Two and League One. He knows the area and fits in well with what we are looking for.”

Dixon added after completing his move: "I am delighted to join Hartlepool.

"I know how much of a great club this is from my previous spell and, after speaking to the gaffer, I know we are going to be going in the right direction. I can’t wait to get started.”

Meanwhile, Askey has also moved to bolster his defensive ranks with the arrival of versatile defender Burton from Scarborough.

Burton, previously of Tadcaster Albion and Barnsley, made 34 appearances this season as Scarborough narrowly missed out on the National League North play-offs by goal difference.

A Scarborough club statement read: “The young, left-sided defender, who attracted a lot of attention last season, has been offered progression into full-time football further up the pyramid.

“Having been offered a new deal with the Seadogs, the York based defender, who joined from Tadcaster Albion last summer, has advised us he is departing to take up a new opportunity.”

It is suggested Hartlepool reached a compensation agreement for an initial undisclosed fee for Burton.

"After speaking to the manager I knew this was the right move for me,” Burton said upon his arrival.

"I am grateful for the opportunity, but also excited to get going. I know this is a great club with great fans and the new season can't come quick enough.”

Askey added on Burton: “We’re delighted to bring Kieran in. He’s a young, good prospect with an experienced head.

"He’s highly thought of and someone we’ve watched for a while. He brings versatility to the squad as well.”