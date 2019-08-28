Craig Hignett has this warning for his Hartlepool United players.

Pools lost their opening two league games before beating Maidenhead at York Road. However, Hignett’s side failed to capitalise on the win, drawing against Fylde and Chorley and losing to Bromley before dispatching of Wrexham on Bank Holiday Monday.

Liam Noble and Gime Toure both scored twice in a big win at Victoria Park.

And Hartlepool’s manager is hoping Pools’ first home win of the season will prove to be a turning point. Hignett said: "After the Maidenhead game, I don't want it to be another false dawn if you like.

“I want us to go and kick-on and get some points in the bag. It's four points from the two games which I'll take.

“Obviously I would have preferred six and with the chances at the end of Chorley we probably should have taken six.

“But it's a decent return which gets us up and running so we're three points from the play-off places now so the league is going to be so tight.

“The way the season has started it's something that will hopefully settle things down now.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dragons had started the campaign well, with just one defeat in their opening six games, but Pools netted three goals in a devastating ten-minute spell to win the game. Hignett, however, is clear on how his side can improve going forward.

“We will score goals, we've got goals in the team and creative players,” Hignett reflected. “That's not going to be an issue.

“We need to avoid giving ourselves a mountain to climb and conceding sloppy goals.

“We went a goal down but that never phases us, we do it regularly which we'd rather not but we come back from it regularly these days.

“It would be nice to get ourselves in front and put teams to the sword properly.