Former Hartlepool United star steps down as manager of National League rivals

Gateshead have confirmed former Hartlepool United star Carl Magnay has stepped down from his position at the National League club.

The Heed stalwart agreed to return to the International Stadium in October following the departure of former boss Rob Elliot - but was unable to guide Gateshead into the National League play-offs after suffering a poor run of form during the second half of the season.

Magnay, who had two spells with Gateshead during his playing career and was also first-team coach during their FA Trophy winning season, suffered a number of misfortunes during his managerial reign with key figures within his squad ruled out with long-term injuries and a number of in-form players departed during the January transfer window.

A spate of new arrivals came too late to put a longstanding halt on a poor run of form that included a defeat against Pools and it was Southend United that put on end to any thoughts of a play-off bid when the a goalless draw on the final day of the season saw the Shrimpers claim the final top seven place.

Speaking in the aftermath of the draw, Magnay admitted he had ‘no idea’ where his future would lie amid speculation over a potential takeover of the club involving a consortium led by former Sunderland and Everton star Victor Anichebe had fallen through.

The Heed boss told The Sunderland Echo: “What it means for me, I have no idea at this stage. The takeover, is it happening or not? I don’t know, that’s dragged on since January, I don’t know what budget we have to work with. We haven’t spoke to players, we haven’t been in a position to speak to players because we don’t know what we can or can’t offer. It’s very unclear at the minute and we are just hoping for some clarity.”

Two other big departures have been confirmed since the end of the season as chairman Neil Pinkerton ended his six-year tenure and club captain and Heed legend Greg Olley departed when his contract came to an end. Magnay has now become the the third key figure to leave the club after Gateshead announced he had decided to step down in a statement released on Monday afternoon.

It read: "Gateshead FC can confirm that Carl Magnay has tended his resignation as first-team manager. We wish to thank Carl for his efforts during his time as manager of Gateshead FC, and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

“We will be looking to appoint a new manager as swiftly and efficiently as possible - prospective applicants are invited to email [email protected] with their CV for consideration. Applications will close by 5pm on Friday, June 6. Successful applicants will be invited to interview during the week commencing Monday, June 9.”

