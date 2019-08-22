Gime Toure discusses his targets for the season after impressive start at Hartlepool United
With three goals in his first four starts, Gime Toure seems to be enjoying his start to life at Hartlepool United.
Toure scored a fine individual effort on his Hartlepool debut against Sutton United before netting a stunning brace versus AFC Fylde under the lights at Victoria Park last Tuesday.
All three strikes came at Pools’ home against one of his former clubs with each effort epitomising the class and technical ability Toure can bring to the side when he’s fully firing.
The French forward said: “I know I have the ability and the technical quality to score these types of goals and I am always happy to try things on the pitch. It’s important I score the simple ones too though!”
And when discussing his goal target for the season, Toure kept things realistic as he looks to add to his three so far.
“I just want to work as hard as I can for the team,” he admitted in the Hartlepool United matchday programme.
“If I do keep working hard then hopefully I can at least get into double figures and then we can see where we go from there if and when it happens.
“It’s all just about carrying on working hard. We have a great team, great preparation, great work ethic so we just need to concentrate and focus on the small details and we will definitely get where we want to be.”
Hartlepool travel to Chorley on Saturday before hosting Wrexham on Bank Holiday Monday – a club where Toure had previously spent time at on trial.