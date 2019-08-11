Halifax make classy Justin Edinburgh gesture whilst Yeovil defender delivers strong verdict on Stockport draw and Chorley manager remains happy - National League round-up
Yeovil Town defender Craig Alcock has delivered a harsh assessment of his team’s performance as the Glovers drew 1-1 with Stockport in the National League on Saturday.
Speaking to Yeovil Town TV, the 31-year-old said: “We were the architects of our own downfall.
“The warning signs were there and we got away with it a bit on Tuesday, but we couldn’t quite do it this time.
"We’ve got to dust ourselves off because there’s no time to feel sorry for ourselves as we go again on Tuesday.
"It does feel like two points dropped but if we can go there (Ebbsfleet) and get a result on Tuesday and win on Saturday, you can almost forgive us a little bit. We know it's going to be tough but we know what we’re up against.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Elsewhere in the National League, Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio remains happy with his side despite surrendering a two-goal lead away to Sutton United.
Speaking to the Chorley Guardian, the Magpies manager said: “The boys were brilliant in the first 20 minutes, so it’s a bit disappointing not to have won the game after going two up,” he said.
“But we have more than held our own now against three tough teams and the message from today is that Chorley can compete successfully at this higher level.”
Finally, Halifax Town’s ‘Supporters Club’ have raised £120.41 for the Justin Edinburgh Foundation following his shock premature passing last June.