Hartlepool United defender leaves on loan

Pools boss Simon Grayson. | Adam Cook

Hartlepool United transfer news.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United defender Louis Stephenson has joined National League North side Buxton on a one-month youth loan.

Today is deadline day for Premier League and EFL clubs but there isn’t a deadline in the National League structure. However, one piece of news has been confirmed today with Stephenson’s temporary exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools tweeted from the club’s official X account: “Louis Stephenson has completed a move to National League North side Buxton on a one-month youth loan. Good luck, Louis!”

Stephenson is a popular figure who still looks to have plenty of promise. He found himself out of favour and shipped out on loan before returning to the fold under former Pools boss Anthony Limbrick, missing a gilt-edged chance to win the game on his first appearance in five-and-a-half months against Maidenhead that left him in tears before receiving a needless red card, the first of his career, in April's draw with Dagenham and Redbridge.

What has been said about Louis Stephenson this season?

In August, Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson insisted the likes of Adam Campbell, Sam Folarin and Louis Stephenson remain part of his plans despite their omission from the squad in the National League opener against Yeovil Town.

Speaking at the time, Grayson told BBC Radio Tees Sport: "We took 18 players with us, and I just felt that would be the 18 that would get us the result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's no slight on the lads that were left out of the squad. It's a position that players probably won't enjoy having - and I'm talking in general, all of them - where if I've got everybody available, then it gives me a nice little issue. That's going to be difficult for players to understand, but different games will require different people.”