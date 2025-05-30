Hartlepool United defender names the goalkeeper he thinks has been 'brilliant'

The latest Hartlepool United news.

Hartlepool United player/goalkeeper coach Adam Smith has won praise from Pools defender Tom Parkes.

Smith, who is under contract for the 2025-26 campaign along with Parkes, won praise from the experienced centre back for his ‘brilliant’ contribution last season, which proved a fairly turbulent one on and off the pitch.

Pools finished last season 11th after a dramatic season on and off the pitch, at one stage flirting with a play-off push while also going through a nervous spell of looking over their shoulders at the relegation battle as they slipped down the table. In the end it was a mid-table finish for Pools, amid takeover uncertainty off the pitch.

Parkes told the Mail: “Any keeper I’ve played in front of, I’ve always trusted them. Any keeper I’ve played with since I’ve been here has deserved their place.

“Joel Dixon was unfortunate this season, especially with his injury. Then of course Brad Young came in, then Adam Smith, who I think has been brilliant.

“We trust whoever is behind us, of course the club trusts them. We’ve just got to do our job as well as we possibly can to make their job as easy as possible.”

Last week it was confirmed the National League club has offered new contracts to defender David Ferguson, midfielder Nathan Sheron and forward duo Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey. Pools fans will be hoping at least some of that quartet see their future at Pools.

