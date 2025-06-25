Hartlepool United exit confirmed as David Ferguson joins National League rivals Gateshead
Hartlepool United left-back David Ferguson has brought an end to his five-year stay with the club by completing a move to National League rivals Gateshead.
After spending time with the likes of York City and Darlington, Ferguson joined Pools in the summer of 2020 and was part of the side promoted into League Two under Dave Challinor following a dramatic National League promotion final win over Torquay United.
Ferguson went on to make 86 appearances in the four tier of the English game and also helped Pools reach the fourth round of the FA Cup before a 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace brought an end to a memorable run. The attacking full-back remained with Pools following their relegation in 2023 and made over 230 appearances for the club - but a goal-scoring display in a 1-1 draw with Forest Green Rovers on the final day of last season will go down as his last for the club after he accepted an offer to join Gateshead on a one-year deal.
Speaking after putting pen-to-paper, Ferguson told the club website: “I’ve been there five years, there’s been good times and bad times but every season is a new changing room whatever club you are at really. Obviously, for me here, it is and I don’t really know too many of the players but that’s part and parcel. I am looking forward to getting to know them and playing with them.
“I am there to guide them, I am not going to brutally call people, I am there to guide them and I have played a lot of games. I just want the team to do well, myself and the team, the other players, and if that’s to help someone going higher, hopefully I can help them in that way.”
Meanwhile, Gateshead could be in line to receive a major financial boost after former striker Owen Oseni was the subject of two successful bids from EFL clubs. The former Derby County academy frontman left the Heed to join Scottish Premiership club St Mirren in January - but League One newcomers Plymouth Argyle and an unnamed League Two club have both had offers accepted by the Buddies over the last 48 hours. The Heed will watch on with interest as they had a sell-on clause inserted into the deal that took Oseni north of the border earlier this year.
Your next Pools read: New Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson calls on Pools fans to "stick together"
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.