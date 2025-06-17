Alun Armstrong says he wants to bring the "identity back" to Gateshead following his appointment as the club's new manager.

Hartlepool United's National League rivals have been on the hunt for a new boss since the resignation of former Pools skipper Carl Magnay, who has since been appointed assistant manager at National League North side South Shields, at the beginning of the month.

The Heed, who endured a hugely challenging season last term that saw a takeover led by former Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe collapse in dramatic fashion before missing out on the play-offs on the final day of the campaign, have now concluded their search, appointing former Blyth Spartans and Darlington boss Alun Armstrong as Magnay's successor.

Armstrong took charge of Blyth in 2016, leading them to the Northern Premier League Premier Division title in his first season at the helm. Having established themselves in the National League North, Spartans reached the play-offs in 2019, losing out in the quarter-finals. Armstrong was appointed manager of fellow National League North side Darlington in May 2019, leading the Quakers to the second round of the FA Cup thanks to a memorable 2-1 win over Football League Swindon in the 2020/21 campaign as well as to the fringes of the play-offs. He was sacked in September 2023 after a poor start to the new season that saw Darlington bottom of the National League North table.

Former Blyth Spartans and Darlington manager Alun Armstrong has been appointed Gateshead's new manager following the resignation of Carl Magnay earlier this month. Picture by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

Armstrong has been a part of Gateshead's coaching setup since last year, when he took charge of the Heed's under-19 side. The new man has a big summer ahead of him, with captain Greg Olley and long-serving defender Robbie Tinkler having already left the club and the likes of Regan Booty, Luke Hannant and Kenton Richardson all linked with an exit.

Crucially, Armstrong, whose appointment was met with mixed reactions among Gateshead fans, will have to work hard to restore the rift that has developed between supporters and the club's ownership following a challenging couple of years that culminated in last term's takeover debacle.

"I see it as a challenge, and it's something I'm really excited by," Armstrong told Gateshead's official club website.

"I want to bring some of the identity back to this club that I think it used to have. First and foremost, I want lads to work extremely hard for the team and that's the biggest thing, but on top of that we want to be exciting and scoring goals.

"At the end of the day fans pay money to see goals, it's an entertainment business and we want to see the ball in the back of the net as much as we possibly can.

"I know it's going to be a tough one, but no stone will be left for me to try and get this battle done and hopefully get to where we want to be."

