Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett during the Vanarama National League match between Chorley and Hartlepool United at Victory Park, Chorley on Saturday 24th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News & Sport Ltd)

It was a game of few chances at Victory Park as Pools took until the 89th minute to register their first and only shot on target through Luke James.

Still, the visitors should have won it in stoppage time as Gavan Holohan hit a gilt-edged chance wide of the right post.

Following the match, Craig Hignett commented: "It's two points dropped with the chance Gav has at the end, he should have scored and he's disappointed with that.

"We weren't great with the ball today, we huffed and puffed but had no composure or rhythm. Defensively we were sound which was the main thing after conceding so many goals.

"I think it was important we didn't concede and important we came away with something.

"So I'm pleased with the clean sheet, disappointed we haven't took all three points but coming away from home you want a solid performance and we were solid at the back today."

After being hit with another double injury blow to Luke Williams and Luke Molyneux on Friday morning, Pools suffered another as Niko Muir and Myles Anderson had to be taken off in the second half.

It was Anderson's first appearance of the season after recovering from surgery on his mouth following his injury at Leyton Orient in February.

"Niko's hamstring went and Myles has had four stitches and a head wound," Hignett added.

"Myles is just one of those players who attracts things, he puts his head where it hurts as you saw today.

"I think both are doubts for Monday [versus Wrexham] now, we'll see how Myles responds and see how the swelling is. He seems to be getting cut and losing teeth every time he plays so I think he'll be going on the pitch thinking 'I wonder what I'm going to lose today!'