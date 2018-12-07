Hartlepool United manager hunt: Havant & Waterlooville chairman wants 'large sum' of compensation for Lee Bradbury

Havant & Waterlooville chairman Derek Pope has warned Hartlepool United they will have to pay a 'large sum' of compensation to land Lee Bradbury.

As revealed in Friday's Mail, Pools are keen to move quickly to replace sacked Matthew Bates and earmarked Bradbury as one of a select few capable of the task but compensation could prove the stumbling block.

Pope - who hasn't revealed what the figure is - has now confirmed Pools would have to pay big to land the bookies favourite.

Pope wants Bradbury to remain at Havant & Waterlooville and said he hasn't heard from the Pools hierarchy since granting Bradbury permission to speak to them earlier this week.

Pope told the Portsmouth News: "If Hartlepool want him they will have to pay us a large sum of compensation.

"It is written in his contract and they might fall over when they find out how much.

"Whether that will prove to be a stumbling block remains to be seen.

"We gave them permission to speak with Lee after they approached us.

"I was a bit surprised that he flew up the next day to meet them, but that's football.

"They have had the chance to explain what they have on offer. 'Since then we have not heard a dicky bird and no-one knows what is happening.

"Obviously, we would like it resolved sooner rather than later because it is a bit unsettling. Once we know what is happening then we can get ourselves into shape to move forward."

While the move from south to north does not appear to be an issue at this stage for Bradbury, who has spent the majority of his career near the south coast, cash could be the major sticking point.

Pope added: "I think everybody at the club wants Lee to stay. But it is his choice.

"It will be down to Lee and whether he gets offered the job and decides he wants to go.

"Hartlepool is a long way away at the other end of the country.

"However, these events will now probably put him in the picture for other jobs that might come up.

"This is something that we will have to speak about. Until we hear anything definite, however, we will carry on business as usual."

Bradbury says he isn't being distracted ahead of their weekend fixture, he added: "Out of respect for both clubs my energies are all going into beating Braintree.

"I won't allow myself to get sidetracked. It is the only way I know to do the job. Since day one I have given 100 per cent to the cause and nothing has changed that."

Former Newcastle United and Sunderland midfielder Lee Clark has applied for the vacant Pools post and is understood to have held talks with Pools.

As revealed by the Mail, former Premier League manager Phil Brown is NOT on Hartlepool United's managerial shortlist.