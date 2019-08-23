Hartlepool United midfielder Nicky Featherstone discusses clean sheets and team meetings ahead of Chorley trip
With 10 goals conceded in their opening five games, Hartlepool United must address their defensive issues - according to midfielder Nicky Featherstone.
Pools travel to winless Chorley on Saturday in search of their second win of the 2019-20 National League season (3pm kick-off).
Their previous away trip ended in victory as Hartlepool kept their first and so far only clean sheet of the campign at Maidenhead.
Two difficult games against AFC Fylde and Bromley followed as Featherstone now looks to help his side get back to winning ways at Victory Park.
"It’ll be a different test compared to our last two games, Chorley are a big, physical side but they are coming off the back of a couple of heavy defeats so it can go one of two ways," he said.
"Sometimes you get a good response or it can make things more tough. But our main focus is on what we need to do to win.
"As a whole we are struggling to keep clean sheets. It’s no coincidence that the one clean sheet we have kept is the one game we’ve won - they are massive in this league."
The 30-year-old also shed light on another team meeting which took place.
"We had the meeting on Sunday after the Bromley game," he revealed.
"We just looked at what we’re doing wrong and why we’re conceding the goals we have been. There’s no bad atmosphere, it’s still a really positive place and we all feel we can put things right.
"I know teams usually come and sit in, with the exception of Fylde, and it’s up to us to break them down.
"I think we’ve probably been caught a bit stretched at times and on the counter. When we look back at the goals [conceded] they’re disappointing on our behalf because teams haven’t really had to do an awful lot or work too hard to score against us.
"Personally I'm all right, I've played plenty of games over pre-season so I'm fit but the objective for me and for the team is to win games and at the minute we’re not doing that."