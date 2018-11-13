Hartlepool United reveal ticket prices for FA Cup replay - and it's a boost for Poolies

Hartlepool United have cut ticket prices for their FA Cup first round replay against Gillingham.

The Gills travel to the Super 6 Stadium on Wednesday, November 21 to settle the tie after Pools secured a 0-0 draw down at Priestfield last weekend.

And in the hope of getting a bumper crowd to cheer the players on to a second round tie with either Sutton United or Slough, Pools have trimmed the price of a matchday ticket.

A statement on the club website reads: "Cut-price tickets are on sale now for our First Round FA Cup replay against Gillingham at The Super 6 Stadium on Wednesday 21st November (7.45pm kick-off).

"We’ve trimmed admission prices to just £15 for adults, £10 for seniors and £5 for under 19s – and Pools fans can buy their tickets for the tie from the club’s ticket office, online or over the telephone.

"Season Ticket holders will have up until 4.30pm on Sunday 18th November to ensure their seats are reserved for the meeting with the Gills."

The winner of the tie will take on National League Sutton or National League South side Slough with a place in the third round at stake.

The third round of the FA Cup sees the teams from the top two divisions - the Championship and the Premier League - enter the competition.

Prices: adults £15, seniors (60 and over) £10, u-19s £5, u-5s free.