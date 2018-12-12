Lee Bradbury makes stunning claim as he reacts to his Hartlepool United rejection

Lee Bradbury claims he was led to believe the Hartlepool United job was his before the club appointed Richard Money.

Bradbury, who currently manages fellow National League side Havant & Waterlooville, was the favourite for the job with the bookmakers for large spells and entered discussions with Hartlepool United officials as he looked to step back into full-time management.

The ex-Bournemouth boss last week claimed that the interview had gone well, but he was ultimately left disappointed when Pools announced Richard Money as their new manager on Tuesday morning.

And the 43-year-old has now claimed that he was told the job was practically his before learning late on that the club had chosen to appoint Money.

He has now spoken out on his rejection - and how the job proved an attraction to him.

"It was obviously an attraction but at the same time it didn't happen, so you just get on with it and do your best, like I always have," he said, speaking to The News, Portsmouth.

"I heard Monday night (about Money's appointment).

"I was led to believe that the job was pretty much mine and then I think they interviewed Richard Money and they ended up going with his experience of getting teams out of the league - so I didn't get the job at the last minute, I suppose.

"It is what it is and we just carry on regardless and keep trying to climb the league table."

The compensation that would have been payable to the Hawks for Bradbury - thought to be around the £20,000 mark - could have been a sticking point for Pools.

But they will still see Bradbury soon regardless, as he prepares to bring his Havant side to the Super 6 Stadium on December 22.

And the former Manchester City man insists his focus now solely rests on the newly-promoted side.

"In a way, I'm relieved it's been taken out of my hands," he admitted.

"I do feel a big affinity to my players and the club and we just move on.

"I'm 100-per-cent committed to the job."