'A great Christmas present' - Hartlepool United fans react to Richard Money's appointment

Hartlepool United fans have reacted positively to the news of Richard Money's appointment on social media.

The club concluded their two-week search for Matthew Bates' successor on Tuesday morning, where Money will link with Ged McNamee, who retains his role as assistant manager.

Many Pools fan expressed their delight that owner Raj Singh was able to attract a manager with bags of National League success, previously guiding Cambridge United to the Football League in 2014.

Naturally, there is some scepticism around the appointment, though, after it was thought Pools were initially seeking a young manager with a view to grow with the club.

However, at 63-years-old, Money's experience in the lower leagues was too impressive to turn down, and fans are hopeful his arrival will spark a run of results to propel them back into playoff contention.

Here is just some of the Pools fan reaction from across social media:

@GasManTim: "Didn't expect that. But let's all get behind him and hopefully success comes with his appointment."

@Poolieboy1Les1: "Welcome to Hartlepool Richard Money. Hope it works out for you. We need someone with experience of the National League and hopefully you're the man that can get us back on track for the play offs."

@JackAshmann: "Well done to Raj and everyone involved, that's a excellent appointment for the club."

@Dannytempz7: "A good appointment for the club. Knows this level and how to get out of it! And with all the recent Money issues we’ve had, its nice to know we have a bit more now."

@HUFC_Paul: "Good appointment, knows the league and done well previously with a couple of teams in the league."

After taking to Twitter, supporters also delivered their verdicts on Facebook:

Joel Langley: "Can’t see this being a long term appointed which is my issue. How long before we are looking for another manager? Nevertheless, will still back 100%"

Kyle Lewis New: "Well we have finally gone with the right sort of person for the job (only second time in last 7/8 managers) on paper this is spot on. if it doesn't work this time, fingers have to be pointed elsewhere... his achievement at this sort of level speak for itself."

Tom Smith: "An excellent appointment. He has loads of experience working in the lower leagues. He knows exactly what is needed. Well done Pools! Up the DOCKERS. A great Christmas present for all Pools fans."

Robbie Moore: "Hopefully get backed in January now. Great appointment though seems like won't take no rubbish as well off anyone."