Pools go into the game on the back of a productive Bank Holiday weekend double header which saw them pick up four points out of a possible six.

A goalless draw at Chorley was followed by an impressive 4-2 win over Wrexham at Victoria Park where James made his first start since the opening week of the season.

And James hopes that the positive display against The Dragons has given Pools something to build on as they look to close the gap on the play-off places after their fairly slow start.

“It was a great win for us against Wrexham, obviously we got the draw against Chorley as well so four points in the space of two, three days is really good,” said the 24-year-old.

“If we can keep that going with three points on Saturday then it’s great for us to build momentum.

“Torquay is a tough place to go but I can’t see why we can’t go down there get the three points and get a run going.”

It's been an eventful start to the season off the pitch for James, who became a father for the second time earlier this month following the birth of his daughter.

He missed the trip to Maidenhead as a result but is now pleased to be back starting games ahead of the trips to Torquay and his former club Barrow the following Tuesday.

The injury of several attacking players Nicke Kabamba, Niko Muir, Luke Molyneux and Luke Williams has left just James and Gime Toure as the only two recognised senior forwards in the Pools squad. But he’s not feeling any extra pressure or responsibility as a result.

“I’m feeling good, it’s been a bit stop start for me but I’m just happy that the games are coming quickly,” James added.

“Torquay on Saturday then Barrow away so we’ll just keep them coming.”