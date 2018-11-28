Raj Singh reacts as Hartlepool United confirm caretaker manager

Hartlepool United have confirmed that Craig Hignett will take caretaker charge of the club following Matthew Bates' sacking.

Hignett, who is currently director of football at the Super 6 Stadium, will take the reigns on a temporary basis until a permanent appointment is confirmed.

He will be assisted by the first team coach Ged McNamee and goalkeeping coach Ross Turnbull - both of whom worked under Bates.

It is expected that the 48-year-old will take charge of the National League clash with Dagenham & Redbridge as Pools look to secure the correct appointment.

Meanwhile, Raj Singh has spoken out after the decision to dismiss Bates.

The Pools owner thanked the 31-year-old for his efforts and wished him well for the future.

“I want to thank Matthew for all his hard work and dedication,” said Singh, speaking to the club's official website.

“The job he did last season in ensuring this Club remained in the division should not be underestimated, especially given the difficult circumstances he was working under.

“It was absolutely vital for our long-term plans that we remained at National League level and all fans should be grateful that Matthew stood up and took on that challenge in the manner he did.

“He leaves the Club with our very best wishes and we hope he goes on to enjoy a successful career in management.”

Pools confirmed they are looking to appoint a new manager as quickly as possible, but will 'take the necessary time to ensure the right candidate is found.