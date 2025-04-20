Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United’s ongoing takeover continues to dominate headlines - and the thoughts of Pools’ fans.

Pools are in a race against time to attract new investment and secure the club's future, with chairman Raj Singh set to pull his funding at the end of the campaign after announcing his sudden resignation last month.

It's clear that talks have been progressing and the interim board, established to oversee the day to day running of the club as well as facilitate a takeover, said that "acceptable" offers had been tabled in their most recent update, published at the beginning of the month.

However, the board also aroused some concerns with the admission that proof of funds had not yet been deposited, a crucial step in the process. Takeover talk was once again the main talking point on the Mail’s weekly Poolie Podcast with Robbie Stelling and Richard Mennear.

What has Robbie Stelling said about the Hartlepool United takeover?

Speaking on the latest Poolie Podcast, Stelling said: “There's less than three weeks until the end of the season when of course as we know Raj Singh has vowed to stop funding the club. That's clearly a hugely significant date. As you say there hasn't been a lot of news, certainly not public news, and at times like this it can be difficult to separate fact from fiction.

“We've obviously had a couple of updates from the interim board. Assuming as you probably would at this stage that talks are at a relatively advanced stage, then I suppose it makes sense that we have not heard too much because of, as you said, there are things like non-disclosure agreements, confidentiality is supremely important.

“Obviously there has been, I don't know whether to call it an issue, but the last update that we had from the interim board said that while proof of funds had been provided they hadn't been deposited. Clearly those are two significant steps, as I said previously, just because they haven't been deposited don't mean that they won't be. There's obviously a legal process to go through in between the providing of the proof of funds and the deposition of them. It's really difficult to know what stage we're necessarily at in that regard. The hope has been that a takeover will be completed before May 5th.

“I understand that the hope was the takeover would be completed before the end of this month. Inevitably that's probably going to be something that changes. It's very difficult to predict exactly how negotiations are going to go. It certainly is significant the fact that Raj Singh, through the interim board, conceded that there had been acceptable offers.

“That previously seems to be something that he's been slightly reluctant to do even when it seems clear that there's been concrete interest in the past. He seems to have rubbished it and has obviously sort of lambasted a lot of the previous interested parties as time wasters. So I suppose by the admission of the fact that there has been acceptable offers is an admission that these are people Raj Singh feels he can deal with and negotiate.

“Clearly that is significant. Obviously May the 5th is the date that is looming on the horizon. Now even if a takeover deal is not completed by then, Hartlepool United are not to be faced with footballing oblivion on May the 6th. But obviously it would be a less than ideal scenario.”

