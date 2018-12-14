Scout report: Why in-form Leamington will provide Richard Money with a stern opening Hartlepool test

Richard Money is set to lead his new Hartlepool United side into action for the first time at Leamington - but what should he expect from the National League North side?

Hartlepool - fresh off the back of a first win in eleven games - will be heavy favourites for the FA Trophy tie given their stature.

But new manager Money will know that reputation will count for little as both teams look to take an early step on the road to Wembley.

Money has spoken this week about having to respect Leamington - but what should he expect from the side?

We take a look at the side aiming to knock Pools out the competition at this early stage:

Who are Leamington and where do they play?

Leamington currently ply their trade in the National League North, and have done since 2017.

Prior to that, the Brakes were a strong force in the Southern Premier League and deservedly secured promotion from the league after a highly-successful 2016/17 season.

While they are relative newcomers to the National League North, Leamington have a long-standing history having been founded in 1891 - playing in various guises over their history.

Who are Leamington's key players?

Former Notts County youngster Colby Bishop is one player Pools will need to keep a close eye on, with the striker having netted three in his last two outings.

Bishop was highly-regarded at Meadow Lane and the Brakes are now benefiting from his undoubted ability in front of goal.

Impressive in midfield is former Walsall youngster Reece Flanagan, who is more than happy to pull the strings from the engine room if afforded the opportunity.

Do Leamington have any injury worries?

Leaminton are thought to have no fresh injury worries ahead of the visit of Pools, meaning the Brakes could opt to name an unchanged side from that which drew with Chorley last weekend.

Who is Leamington's manager?

Paul Holleran is the man in charge of Leamington having led the club for almost a decade.

Formerly of Rushall Olympic, Holleran took over at the Brakes in 2009 and has guided the side to a period of unparalleled success.

He has twice guided Leamington to the National League north, and is able to call upon experiences from a playing career which saw him represent Birmingham City.

What form have Leamington been in?

Leamington enter the clash full of confidence off the back of a six game unbeaten run which sees them sat safely in the National League North table.

While the last two outings have ended in stalemates - against strong sides in York City and Chorley - the Brakes will take confidence from the four wins prior to that.

Last six: DDWWWW