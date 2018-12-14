Richard Money makes Accrington Stanley defender Harvey Rodgers his first signing as Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United have signed Accrington Stanley defender Harvey Rodgers.

The 22-year-old becomes new manager Richard Money's first signing after penning a one-month loan deal with the club.

Rodgers linked-up with his new team-mates for the first time during training this morning and goes straight into the squad for tomorrow's FA Trophy tie at Leamington.

After coming through the ranks at Hull City, Rodgers gained senior experience with a successful loan spell at Accrington in 2017 before making a move to Fleetwood Town that summer.

However, Accrington stumped up an undisclosed fee for his services just before the transfer deadline in January though a knee injury has hampered his progress.

Now back to full fitness, the versatile defender - who can operate at centre-back or right-back - is keen to get games under his belt and Money moved quickly to bring him to The Super 6 Stadium.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Rodgers told the Pools website. “This is a big club so I’m really pleased to come here and hopefully I can play some games and get us pushed back up the table.

“With the new manager coming in everyone will on a level playing field and fighting to get in to the team so I am looking forward to it.

“I’ve only come in for a month but I think there are around seven games in that period so it’s great for me and I can’t wait to get going.”

Rodgers has been handed squad number 14 and will go straight in to contention for Saturday’s FA Trophy tie at Leamington.