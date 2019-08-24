Story of the day: Chorley 0-0 Hartlepool United
Hartlepool United's frustrating start to the National League season continued as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Chorley.
By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 24 August, 2019, 16:20
A game of few chances saw Pools have to wait until the final 10-minutes before finally creating some decent chances to win as substitute Luke James saw a header tipped over before Gavan Holohan smashed wide deep into stoppage time.
The draw makes it one win in their opening six league games for Hartlepool as they moved up to 19th in the table.
