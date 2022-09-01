Hartlepool United's ex-Birmingham City winger discusses transfer deadline day drama
Hartlepool United winger Wes McDonald says he does not pay too much attention to the drama of transfer deadline day, with his future having already been resolved this summer.
McDonald became Pools’ 15th signing after he joined the club earlier in the transfer window.
McDonald has made a solid impression since arriving in the North East, including with his first goal for the club in the recent defeat against Leyton Orient.
But with his future secure at the Suit Direct Stadium, the former Birmingham City man admits he does not get caught with the ongoings of transfer deadline day as the club continues to work away on potential deals in the background.
“I don’t have any [personal] deadline day stories really,” said McDonald.
“I don’t really put too much of my mind into it. When it’s finished you just see everything that’s happened so I don’t really think about it too much.”
McDonald will be hoping Pools can continue their form shown in the midweek win over Harrogate Town in the Papa Johns Trophy when they return to league action against Colchester United this weekend, as Paul Hartley’s side seek a first league win of the campaign.
“It was definitely good for the morale of the team to get that first win so we can just push on to the next game,” said McDonald.
“We want to be winning games in the league.”
McDonald added of his first goal for the club at Leyton Orient: “It’s always nice to get off the mark early. That’s what I want to contribute to the team, goals and assists and creating chances so I’m very pleased.”