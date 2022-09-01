Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonald became Pools’ 15th signing after he joined the club earlier in the transfer window.

McDonald has made a solid impression since arriving in the North East, including with his first goal for the club in the recent defeat against Leyton Orient.

But with his future secure at the Suit Direct Stadium, the former Birmingham City man admits he does not get caught with the ongoings of transfer deadline day as the club continues to work away on potential deals in the background.

Wes McDonald scored his first goal for Hartlepool United in the recent League Two defeat at Leyton Orient. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

“I don’t have any [personal] deadline day stories really,” said McDonald.

“I don’t really put too much of my mind into it. When it’s finished you just see everything that’s happened so I don’t really think about it too much.”

McDonald will be hoping Pools can continue their form shown in the midweek win over Harrogate Town in the Papa Johns Trophy when they return to league action against Colchester United this weekend, as Paul Hartley’s side seek a first league win of the campaign.

Wes McDonald has made a bright start to his Hartlepool United career. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It was definitely good for the morale of the team to get that first win so we can just push on to the next game,” said McDonald.

“We want to be winning games in the league.”